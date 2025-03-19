These are the top WNBA prospects to watch in March Madness 2025

Just a year ago, Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Angel Reese, among others, solidified themselves as future WNBA stars before they were drafted.

With March Madness getting underway, this year's top prospects -- and underdog players -- will hope to stand out to make a similar prospect.

The 2025 WNBA Draft is set for April 14 and the women's title game will be played just before that on April 6, with the Dallas Wings having first dibs to add to a roster that includes Arike Ogunbowale, NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington.

Paige Bueckers is the headliner of the women's bracket, though the fifth-year UConn star still has another year of eligibility left.

So, along with Bueckers, which rising stars are worth watching for the upcoming WNBA draft? Keep an eye on these players, in no particular order:

Paige Bueckers, UConn

Though Bueckers hasn't officially declared for the draft, she's easily considered the consensus No. 1 overall pick. Despite multiple severe injuries, Bueckers still is franchise cornerstone material and will be imperative if No. 2 UConn makes another deep run. The 6-foot guard is averaging 19 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals on a stellar 54/41/90 shooting split. The shooting numbers may not immediately translate to the next level, but her multilevel scoring potential is evident.

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Lottery teams in the WNBA draft will be hoping to land future star guards. Fortunately, the 2025 class has multiple options. After Bueckers, Miles of the Fighting Irish should be the second name off the board. The 5-foot-10 senior has improved different facets of her game every season. This year, she's logging 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 50/41/80 from the floor.

Her 3-point shooting has taken a significant leap, as her percentages in each of the last two seasons came in at 27% and 22.8%. Additionally, her volume is just as noticeable, going from 3.7 and 2.8 to 5.5 this season. Will it be sustainable in the WNBA? Given her plethora of other skills, it's a gamble worth taking.

Kiki Iriafen, USC

For teams in need of a do-it-all forward, Iriafen is one of the top bets. The 6-foot-3 senior transferred from Stanford to USC this season and maintained similar numbers from her breakout junior campaign. In her first year as a Trojan, she has put up 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 50% from the field and a career-best 82.5% from the free-throw line on 5.2 attempts. Her athleticism and motor on the glass makes her a tough cover for the opposition.

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

A double-double machine at LSU who is a top prospect for the draft? That sounds familiar. The Tigers have an intriguing player in Morrow, a senior forward who is listed at 6-foot-1 but plays much above her height. Morrow, who spent her first two years lighting up the scoresheet at DePaul, is so far averaging 18.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.4 assists on 50% shooting overall and 74% from the free-throw line. Her size may make teams cautious, but the numbers speak for itself.

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish have a history of producing talented two-way guards. Miles as aforementioned has the potential to be next, as does her current teammate Citron. Citron, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, can play and defend multiple positions, adding to her value that should rise during the increased tournament stakes. This season her points-per-game average and shooting volume have declined, but she's proven in the past she can maintain solid efficiency with more on-ball usage. Thus far the New York native is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals on a 49/37/90 shooting split.

Azzi Fudd, UConn

Mentioning another star guard tandem, Fudd should be a high draft pick, though there's looming uncertainty about her declaration. If the 5-foot-11 senior does soon declare, she'd be one of the best pure shooters in the draft. Fudd is averaging 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals on a 47/43/92 shooting split. Getting to the foul line more should be a point of emphasis in the WNBA, but her floor would improve any team.

Saniya Rivers, NC State

Rivers was a freshman when South Carolina won the national title in 2022, but she left for NC State the year after and has been there since as she concludes her senior season. A 6-foot-1 forward, Rivers is an excellent glue piece who does the little things in a big way. She's averaging 11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 42% from the field and 67% from the charity stripe.

Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

Sellers isn't your average size for a WNBA guard, which is why she's an intriguing prospect. The senior Terrapin is averaging 14.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists on a 48/44/85 shooting split. She only attempts 2.3 3-pointers a game and this is her first season above the 35-percent mark, but a strong tournament could dissuade long-term concerns.

Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

Experience and national champion are two boxes that Paopao checks as the Gamecocks look to win another title. Paopao spent three years at Oregon before switching to South Carolina in 2023, winning it all in her first campaign with the program. This season some of her numbers have declined due to a deep roster. She's posting 9.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals on a 44/37/80 shooting split. Last year, Paopao drilled 46.8% of her triples on 5.0 attempts. A catch-and-shoot role early into her WNBA career should get her acclimated sooner.

Hailey Van Lith, TCU

Van Lith carved out a terrific first three seasons at Louisville before seeing her reputation falter after a one-year stint at LSU. But she's since bounced back in a promising way, helping Team USA win bronze at the 2024 Olympics in 3x3 play while leading No. 3 TCU in scoring at 17.9 points per game. She's also averaging 5.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals on a 46/34/82 shooting split. Her streaky shooting and defensive height concerns are present, but she has an "it factor" that any team should want on its roster.

