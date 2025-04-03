Who will be the last two teams standing in women's March Madness?

The Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be played on Friday in Tampa, Florida, with spots in the national championship game up for grabs.

The national semifinals will see the top overall-seeded UCLA Bruins take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies, and the defending champion No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks battle the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. And the two matchups share a common theme.

Each game features a stark disparity in recent Final Four experience between programs. Geno Auriemma’s Huskies are in the Final Four for the 16th time in the last 17 tournaments and a record 24th time overall, while Cori Close's Bruins are making the program's first-ever national semifinal appearance.

Like the Huskies, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks are no strangers to the Final Four, making their seventh appearance since debuting in 2015. But Vic Schaefer's Longhorns earned the program's first Final Four berth since 2003 and second since 1988.

One area where these Final Four matchups differ, however, is in the familiarity department. This will be the fourth showdown of the season between South Carolina and Texas. The SEC foes split their two regular-season meetings, each winning at home, and earned a share of the conference's regular-season title.

The Gamecocks then crushed the Longhorns last month in the SEC Tournament championship. South Carolina, which got a game-high 15 points from Chloe Kitts in the win, forced 18 turnovers as Texas shot just 29% from the field. Longhorns First Team All-American Madison Booker was held to 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting. Another victory over Texas would put South Carolina on the brink of a historic repeat.

UCLA and UConn, on the other hand, haven't seen each other yet this season. The last meeting between the programs came early last season in the Cayman Islands Classic, where the Bruins defeated the Huskies 78-67. Bruins guard Kiki Rice dropped 24 points on the Huskies while flirting with a triple-double. UConn First Team All-American Paige Bueckers, who's scored 30-plus in three straight games, had a 31-point outing against UCLA.

So, which two teams will earn a chance to compete for the national championship? Here's how to watch the women's Final Four:

When is the women's Final Four 2025?

Both Final Four contests are being held on Friday, April 4.

Where is the women's Final Four 2025?

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, home of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, is the site of this year's Final Four. This is Tampa's record fourth time serving as host of the women's Final Four, last doing so in 2019.

What time does the Texas vs. South Carolina game start?

The Gamecocks and Longhorns will square off first at 7 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Texas vs. South Carolina game on?

Texas-South Carolina will air on ESPN.

How to stream the Texas vs. South Carolina game live online

It will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What time does the UCLA vs. UConn game start?

Once the first spot in the national championship game is set, the Bruins and Huskies will then take the floor. The game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the UCLA vs. UConn game on?

UCLA-UConn will also air on ESPN.

How to stream the UCLA vs. UConn game live online

The national semifinal can be streamed live on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

When is the final game of women's March Madness?

The two Final Four winners will meet in the national title game on Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. ET.

When are the men's Final Four games?

The four No. 1 seeds on the men's side -- Auburn, Duke, Florida and Houston -- will take the Final Four floor in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, April 5.

Connor Sports in Amasa, Michigan, has produced the floors for the basketball courts used in the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments since 2006.