14-year-old D.C. football star hires agent to navigate NIL deals

A football player who just finished eighth grade in D.C. already rakes in name, image and likeness money and has an agent to help him navigate sponsorship deals at just 14 years old.

Kaden Coleman Bennett has had a knack for finding the end zone on the football field since he first discovered the sport, and he says he’s just getting started.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I found something that I love; I found something that I wanted to do,” he said. “And you know, since then I’ve always been playing football since I was 4.”

His athletic abilities as a running back have already earned him verbal college offers from Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He also was invited to Bill Belichick’s football camp at the University of North Carolina.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“It is kind of crazy, but it’s not hard to see because of, you know, my work ethic and the work that I’ve been put in throughout the years of me with football and school,” said Coleman Bennett, who committed to DeMatha Catholic High School.

A strong village helps ensure he keeps up with his practice schedule, potential business deals and his 3.5 GPA, Coleman Bennett said. He gives his mother, Brittany Coleman, a lot of credit.

“I’m super proud of him,” she said. “He’s faced a lot of adversity, through youth sports and just different things and people coming at him and stuff like that.”

His dad and stepfather also keep him grounded.

“As a young boy, we always taught him — me and mom — always taught him how to be ready for this moment with these NIL deals,” said his father, Bernard Bennett.

“It is our responsibility to set him up and put him in the position to accomplish the goals that he wants to accomplish,” said his stepdad and trainer, Quinton Brown.

With interest from multiple sponsors and potential NIL deals already knocking on his door, Coleman Bennett says having a solid infrastructure is imperative. That’s a key reason he already signed with a sports agent, Terrence Jackson, who is helping facilitate Coleman Bennett’s first NIL deals.

“There’s a reason why I’m here, and it’s really just to be … a place of peace. Someone that knows the ins and outs,” Jackson said.

Coleman Bennett’s focus is on getting better in order to get to the next level academically, athletically and professionally.

“Eat, sleep, grind and dedication,” he said. “I just keep those four in my pocket every time.”

Coleman Bennett aspires to become a biological engineer once he finishes his football career.