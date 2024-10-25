Guide to Illinois vs. No. 1 Oregon in Big Ten football showdown

Illinois is headed to Oregon for one of its biggest challenges of the college football season.

The Fighting Illini are gearing up to face top-ranked Oregon on Saturday. This will mark the fourth showdown between the two teams (with Oregon leading the series 2-1) and Illinois' first game against a No. 1 ranked opponent since 2007. Back in 2007, Illinois defeated Ohio State 28-21 to secure a berth in the Rose Bowl.

Since 1950, however, Illinois has a 3-9 record against the top-ranked team in the country.

Nonetheless, Illinois coach Bret Bielema says Oregon's ranking is serving as motivation for the squad and not something they are "ignoring."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“For me, as a head coach, to ignore that would be silly,” Bielema said this week. “We have to know that that’s the No. 1 team in the country and there’s a reason they’re No. 1. They’re a very good football team, they execute very, very well."

Ahead of the showdown, here is a preview of the two teams and the talent they will showcase on the field:

When does Illinois take on Oregon?

Oregon and Illinois will face off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on CBS.

What is Oregon ranked?

Oregon is ranked No. 1 in NCAA DI football, boasting a 7-0 overall record and 4-0 in Big 10 play.

The Ducks are coming from a dominant 35-0 win over Purdue in Week 8 play. Dillon Gabriel had an impressive showing, competing 21 of 25 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

What is Illinois ranked?

Illinois is ranked No. 20 with a 6-1 overall record and 3-1 in conference play.

The Fighting Illini are also coming into the matchup with momentum following an impressive Week 8 win over No. 24 Michigan. The victory marked Illini’s first victory against the Wolverines since 2009 and their third against a squad that has been ranked in the top 25.

Who is Oregon's starting quarterback?

Dillon Gabriel is Oregon’s starting QB. He is in his sixth season of college football and attended two other schools prior to Oregon.

He started his career at the University of Central Florida, where he played for three years before heading to Oklahoma to play for the Sooners.

With one year of eligibility left, Gabriel transferred to the Pacific Northwest to represent the Ducks.

Who is Illinois' starting quarterback?

Luke Altmyer is Illinois’ starting quarterback. He started the team's first eight games in 2023 and posted a 3-5 record.

His season came to a quick end after suffering a head injury against Minnesota in the ninth game of the season.

Before transferring to Illinois, Altmyer was a signal caller for Ole Miss.

Where is the Oregon football stadium?

Oregon will host Illinois at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

The last time the squads faced off was in Eugene in 1995. Oregon took the victory 34-31.