2024 SEC Championship Game preview: How to watch, host city, matchup and more

It's almost time to crown an SEC champion.

With the 2024 college football regular season wrapping up this weekend, the playoff and conference title game pictures are becoming clearer.

The SEC in particular has been especially competitive this year, with every team losing at least once and all but one team losing at least twice. Thirteen of the 16 teams in the SEC have an overall winning record entering Week 14.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 SEC Championship Game:

Who is in the 2024 SEC Championship Game?

Georgia has already clinched a spot in the game for the fourth straight year. The 9-2 Bulldogs will close out the regular season on Friday against Georgia Tech, a non-conference opponent. Georgia went 6-2 in SEC play this season.

Georgia will face the winner of Saturday's game between Texas (10-1, 6-1 SEC) and Texas A&M (8-3, 5-2 SEC) in the SEC title game.

Where is the 2024 SEC Championship Game?

The game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the eighth straight year.

When is the 2024 SEC Championship Game?

The annual title game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2024 SEC Championship Game

The game will air on ABC with a streaming option on ESPN.

Which team has won the most SEC Championship Games?

Alabama has the most wins (11) and appearances (15) in the SEC Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide will not be back to defend their SEC title this year after posting a 4-3 record in the conference with one game to go against Auburn. Despite beating Georgia in September, Alabama went on to lose to Vanderbilt, No. 11 Tennessee and then Oklahoma last week.