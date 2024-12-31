What college football games are on today? Here's the New Year's Eve schedule

It's not New Year's without college football.
The biggest bowl games of the year are played annually on New Year's Eve and Day, and this season is no different.
Five games are scheduled for Tuesday, including one playoff game between Penn State and Boise State in Glendale, Ariz. before the ball drops at midnight on the east coast.
Here's a look at all five matchups scheduled for New Year's Eve and how to watch them:
ReliaQuest Bowl
Matchup: No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Host: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
TV and streaming: ESPN and ESPN+
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. Washington Huskies
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Host: Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
TV and streaming: CBS and Paramount Plus
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Matchup: No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Host: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
TV and streaming: ABC and ESPN+
Kinder's Texas Bowl
Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. LSU Tigers
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Host: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
TV and streaming: ESPN and ESPN+
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal)
Matchup: No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 3 Boise State Broncos
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Host: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
TV and streaming: ESPN and ESPN+