College Football Playoff bracket revealed: Here are all the matchups

Oregon earned the top overall seed and SMU claimed the final at-large bid in the first 12-team playoff.

By Logan Reardon

The first expanded College Football Playoff bracket has been set.

After a busy weekend of conference championship games, its time to move on to the postseason. The full bracket was officially revealed on Sunday with 12 teams now vying for the national championship.

Oregon, as expected, claimed the top overall seed as the nation's only undefeated team and Big Ten champion. Georgia (SEC), Arizona State (Big 12) and Clemson (ACC) earned the other automatic bids as the power conference champions.

So, how does the bracket look? Which teams were granted at-large bids, and which teams were snubbed? Here's a full look at the CFP field:

College Football Playoff bracket reveal

It's not as big as March Madness, but college football will have its first version of an expanded postseason tournament this year. Twelve teams were selected, with the top four seeds getting byes to the quarterfinals while the other eight battle it out in the first round.

Here is the seeding for the 2024-25 CFP:

  1. Oregon Ducks, 13-0 (Big Ten champion)
  2. Georgia Bulldogs, 11-2 (SEC champion)
  3. Boise State Broncos, 12-1 (Mountain West champion)
  4. Arizona State Sun Devils, 11-2 (Big 12 champion)
  5. Texas Longhorns, 11-2
  6. Penn State Nittany Lions, 11-2
  7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 11-1
  8. Ohio State Buckeyes, 10-2
  9. Tennessee Volunteers, 10-2
  10. Indiana Hoosiers, 11-1
  11. SMU Mustangs, 11-2
  12. Clemson Tigers, 10-3 (ACC champion)

College Football Playoff matchups and dates

The tournament kicks off on Dec. 20 when Indiana visits Notre Dame. The first round will continue and conclude and the following day before getting into the quarterfinals and bowl games.

Here's the full schedule for the College Football Playoff:

RoundMatchupDate and timeBowl game
First round, Game 1No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre DameDec. 20, 8 p.m. ETN/A
First round, Game 2No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn StateDec. 21, 12 p.m. ETN/A
First round, Game 3No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 TexasDec. 21, 4 p.m. ETN/A
First round, Game 4No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio StateDec. 21, 8 p.m. ETN/A
QuarterfinalsWinner of Game 2 vs. Boise StateDec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ETFiesta Bowl
QuarterfinalsWinner of Game 3 vs. Arizona StateJan. 1, 1 p.m. ETPeach Bowl
QuarterfinalsWinner of Game 4 vs. OregonJan. 1, 5 p.m. ETRose Bowl
QuarterfinalsWinner of Game 1 vs. GeorgiaJan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ETSugar Bowl
SemifinalsTBDJan. 9, 7:30 p.m. ETOrange Bowl
SemifinalsTBDJan. 10, 7:30 p.m. ETCotton Bowl Classic
ChampionshipTBDJan. 20, 7:30 p.m. ETNational Championship

College Football Playoff first teams out

While the field was expanded from four teams to 12 this season, there are obviously still some programs who were left disappointed. Here are the top teams that did not make the playoff:

  • Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3)
  • Miami Hurricanes (10-2)
  • Ole Miss Rebels (9-3)
  • South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3)
  • BYU Cougars (10-2)
  • Iowa State Cyclones (9-3)
  • Army Black Knights (11-1)
  • Colorado Buffaloes (9-3)

