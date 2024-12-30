Who will be the last four teams standing in the College Football Playoff?

The quarterfinals of the inaugural 12-team CFP are set for this week, with each of the top eight seeds in the field still in contention for the national championship.

Following an opening round that featured the first-ever on-campus playoff games, the quarterfinals will involve bowl games at neutral sites. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will face the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl, the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl, the No. 3 Boise State Broncos will meet the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl, and the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils will battle the No. 5 Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl.

Some teams are looking to book a trip to the Cotton Bowl, while others are eyeing a spot in the Orange Bowl. So, what could those semifinal matchups look like? And when and where will they take place?

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's what to know about the CFP semifinals:

Who is playing in the 2025 Orange Bowl?

The winner of Georgia-Notre Dame will face the winner of Boise State-Penn State in Orange Bowl.

When is the 2025 Orange Bowl?

The Orange Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9.

Where is the 2025 Orange Bowl?

The semifinal will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Who is playing in the 2025 Cotton Bowl?

The Cotton Bowl matchup will be the winner of Oregon-Ohio State up against the winner of the Arizona State-Texas.

CNBC reporter Michael Ozanian explains the analysis behind CNBC’s list of the top 75 most valuable college athletic programs.

When is the 2025 Cotton Bowl?

The semifinal is set for Friday, Jan. 10.

Where is the 2025 Cotton Bowl?

AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, is the site of the Cotton Bowl.

When and where is the 2025 CFP national championship game?

This season's national champion will be crowned in the title game on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The venue, which is home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, is also hosting the Peach Bowl.