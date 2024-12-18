College Football Playoff

Does the CFP reseed teams? How the quarterfinal matchups will be set

Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State await the teams who advance past the first round of the CFP.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The top four seeds in the College Football Playoff can enjoy this weekend's first-round action from the couch.

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks, No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Boise State Broncos and No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils all received a bye to the quarterfinal round of the first-ever 12-team CFP. Byes were awarded to the four highest-ranked conference champions.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

And those top four seeds won't have to do much guessing in regard to their potential opponents in the quarterfinals, either.

That's because teams won't be reseeded following the opening round, a practice that is seen in the NFL postseason. Rather, the CFP will follow a bracket format throughout.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

So, for example, even if No. 12 Clemson upsets No. 5 Texas in the first round, the Tigers will face the No. 4 Sun Devils in the quarterfinals rather than the top-seeded Ducks.

What are the College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchups?

Here's a full preview of the possible quarterfinal matchups:

  • No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Ohio State/No. 9 Tennessee (Rose Bowl)
  • No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame/No. 10 Indiana (Sugar Bowl)
  • No. 3 Boise State vs. No. 6 Penn State/No. 11 SMU (Fiesta Bowl)
  • No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas/No. 12 Clemson (Peach Bowl)

College Football Playoff 8 hours ago

‘Better than going to Disney World': Fans revel in CFP debuts at campus sites

College Football Playoff Dec 9

When does the CFP start? Schedule, new format breakdown and more to know

College Football Dec 9

College football bowl games for 2024-25: Full list of matchups, dates and more

When are the College Football Playoff quarterfinals?

The CFP quarterfinals will take place on New Year's Eve -- Tuesday, Dec. 31 -- and New Year's Day -- Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Where are the CFP quarterfinal games being played?

The quarterfinal round will feature the introduction of bowl games with the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The Fiesta Bowl will be played on New Year's Eve, with the remaining games taking place on New Year's Day.

Here's where each bowl will be played:

  • Fiesta Bowl: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Peach Bowl: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
  • Rose Bowl: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
  • Sugar Bowl: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Here is how the new 12-team CFP will work starting in the 2024-25 season.

This article tagged under:

College Football PlayoffNCAA Football
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us