Jack Bech wins Senior Bowl MVP a month after brother's death in New Orleans attack

Former TCU receiver Jack Bech caught the winning touchdown pass and was named MVP of the Senior Bowl on Saturday, a month after his older brother was among 14 killed in the deadly pickup truck attack in New Orleans.

Bech caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan to give the American Team a 22-19 win over the National Team.

7 seconds were on clock when American team lined up for final play that resulted in Jack Bech's walk-off TD. Jack was wearing his brother Tiger's #7 today. Storybook ending. Couldn't have scripted 2025 @seniorbowl any better. 🐅#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/u6v5jVGE4D — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 1, 2025

Martin “Tiger” Bech was among those killed when the driver of a pickup sped down Bourbon Street when it was packed with holiday revelers early on New Year's Day. The attack also injured about 30 people.

The older Bech played at Princeton, and his brother wore his No. 7 in his honor at the Senior Bowl. They both played high school football in Louisiana.

Jack Bech, who wore No. 18 for the Horned Frogs, played two seasons at TCU after transferring from LSU. He was the fifth TCU receiver to record a 1,000-yard season, finishing with 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

