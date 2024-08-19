The 2024 college football season is upon us, and there's plenty of conference confusion across the country.

Conference realignment has shaken up college sports over the last few years, and it will come to a head during the upcoming football season.

The Big Ten is up to 18 teams and features programs from coast to coast. The SEC has expanded from the southeast to the southwest, with Texas and Oklahoma entering the conference this fall. The ACC and Big 12 have also experienced shakeups, while the Pac-12 has effectively become a Pac-2.

In all, there are 131 FBS Division I-AA schools across 10 conferences to go along with three independent programs. All 134 teams will be looking to earn a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, which will debut in December.

Before the college football season kicks off, here's a breakdown of which teams are in which conferences.

American Athletic Conference

Army

Charlotte

East Carolina

Florida Atlantic

Memphis

Navy

North Texas

Rice

South Florida

Temple

Tulane

Tulsa

UAB

UTSA

ACC

Boston College

California

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami (Fla.)

NC State

North Carolina

Pittsburgh

SMU

Stanford

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Big 12

Arizona

Arizona State

BYU

Baylor

Cincinnati

Colorado

Houston

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas Tech

UCF

Utah

West Virginia

Big Ten

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Oregon

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

UCLA

USC

Washington

Wisconsin

Conference USA

Florida International

Jacksonville State

Kennesaw State

Liberty

Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee

New Mexico State

Sam Houston

UTEP

Western Kentucky

FBS Independents

Notre Dame

UConn

UMass

Mid-American

Akron

Ball State

Bowling Green

Buffalo

Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Kent State

Miami (Ohio)

Northern Illinois

Ohio

Toledo

Western Michigan

Mountain West

Air Force

Boise State

Colorado State

Fresno State

Hawaii

Nevada

New Mexico

San Diego State

San Jose State

UNLV

Utah State

Wyoming

Pac-12

Oregon State

Washington State

SEC

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Sun Belt

Sun Belt - East

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

James Madison

Marshall

Old Dominion

Sun Belt - West