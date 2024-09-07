Kanon Woodill hit a 35-yard field goal with 31 seconds to play and Cade Haberman blocked a 62-yard try as time expired and Northern Illinois stunned No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 on Saturday.

Haberman blocked the 62-yard attempt by Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter, allowing the jubilant Huskies to claim their first non-conference victory against a ranked opponent since a 19-16 upset of No. 21 Alabama in 2003.

Notre Dame (1-1), on the heels of an impressive road win over Texas A&M, looked like it was in position to get some separation from Northern Illinois (2-0) as it clung to a 14-13 lead in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Irish gained possession after a punt with 7:49 left and drove from their 25 to the Northern Illinois 49.

Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard launched a pass deep up the middle intended for Kris Mitchell, but Amariyun Knighten made the interception and returned it 33 yards to the 50-yard line with 5:55 to play.

Knighten's interception set up the winning field goal from Woodill, his third of the day.

Notre Dame struck first as quarterback Riley Leonard side-stepped the Huskies defense for an 11-yard touchdown run with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

It only took five plays for Northern Illinois to answer as Antario Brown broke loose between two Notre Dame defensive backs for an 83-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Ethan Hampton.

A pair of Woodill field goals (42 and 21 yards) gave the Huskies a 13-7 halftime lead. Notre Dame had the chance to make it 13-10 before half, but Haberman blocked a 48-yard try from Jeter.

Woodill missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt on the first possession of the second half, and Notre Dame took advantage.

Jeremiyah Love broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run, hurdling a Northern Illinois defender on the way to the end zone. Mitch Jeter’s extra point gave Notre Dame a 14-13 lead with 8:34 left in the third quarter.

The Takeaway

Notre Dame has plenty of work to do on the offensive side as a young Fighting Irish offensive line struggled to establish command of the line.

A veteran Northern Illinois squad has now firmly established itself as a contender in the Mid-American Conference.

Poll Implications

Notre Dame will take a plunge in the rankings but likely stay in the Top 25.

Northern Illinois could receive a significant number of votes.

Up Next

Notre Dame: Travels to West Lafayette to take on in-state rival Purdue on Saturday.

Northern Illinois: Gets a week off and then hosts Buffalo on Sept. 21.

NBC Sports lead college football insider Nicole Auerbach breaks down what fans can anticipate for Notre Dame's 2024 campaign.