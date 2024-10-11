How to watch Ohio State vs. Oregon in Big Ten Saturday Night showdown

Big Ten Saturday Night doesn't get bigger than this.

Two national title contenders will square off for the first time as conference rivals when No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 3 Oregon in a potential Big Ten title game preview.

Running back Quinshon Judkins and true freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith lead Ohio State's high-powered offense, which is complemented by the top scoring defense in the country. On the other side, senior transfer Dillon Gabriel has led the charge for Oregon and has the nation's best completion percentage (77.8%).

The Ohio State-Oregon matchup marks the first battle between top-three teams on NBC since No. 1 Florida State defeated No. 2 Notre Dame in the "Game of the Century" in 1993. It's also the fourth ever matchup between Ohio State and Oregon, with the Buckeyes notably defeating the Ducks in the first ever College Football Playoff National Championship a decade ago.

Who will come out on top and make a statement under the national spotlight? Here is everything to know about the must-watch Ohio State-Oregon showdown and how to catch the game on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Ohio State vs. Oregon game?

Ohio State and Oregon will face off at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Where is the Ohio State vs. Oregon game?

The game will be played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Oregon on NBC

Ohio State-Oregon will air on NBC. The Big Ten Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline) will be on the call, along with Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

NBC's coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET with "Big Ten College Countdown," where Maria Taylor, Chris Simms, Joshua Perry, Jordan Cornette, Nicole Auerbach, Ahmed Fareed, Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson will preview the matchup.

How to live stream Ohio State vs. Oregon on Peacock

Viewers can stream the game on Peacock and the Peacock mobile app (Apple/Android).

Big Ten and Notre Dame games on NBC and Peacock

Here is the full schedule of remaining Big Ten and Notre Dame football games airing on NBC/Peacock: