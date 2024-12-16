NCAA

Sacramento State in talks to hire Michael Vick as head coach, report says

Vick also recently interviewed with Norfolk State

By Sanjesh Singh

Sacramento State is in discussions to hire former NFL quarterback Michael Vick as the program's next head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources.

The Hornets are coming off a 3-9 season in the Blue Sky, which included a 1-7 conference record and a five-game losing skid to end the year.

But the report added Sacramento State is looking to move up to FBS as it is building a new stadium. The school also possesses over $50 million in NIL money, providing more ammo to make bigger hires.

Vick has not been a coach at the NFL or college level, but also recently told The Virginian-Pilot newspaper he interviewed with Norfolk State.

“I know how to lead and I know what it takes,” Vick told the newspaper.

Vick, a four-time NFL Pro Bowler known for his electric two-way playmaking, has coaching experience with the Atlanta Legends, a former AAF team. In the NFL, he suited up for the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sacramento State's last head coach was Andy Thompson, who got promoted to the role in 2023 after being the program's defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022.

Thompson led the Hornets to a promising 8-5 mark in his first season, eventually losing to South Dakota in the second round of the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

