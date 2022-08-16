NCAA Football

Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford Stars in NIL Ad for Fitting Company

The freshman wide receiver lived up to his name in a local commercial

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

If you’re feeling the heat this summer, Decoldest Crawford has you covered.

The freshman wide receiver at Nebraska hasn’t even played a college game yet, but he made use of the new name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunity for NCAA athletes by starring in a commercial for a local heating and cooling company.

Check out the ad below:

As of Tuesday night, SOS Heating & Cooling’s video has over 5.5 million views on Twitter.

The 18-year-old played high school football at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, La. He originally committed to his local college football powerhouse, LSU, before announcing he was heading to Nebraska last December. He won’t take the field for the Cornhuskers in 2022, however, after suffering a serious knee injury in the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp.

Crawford is capitalizing on NIL beyond local commercials. He has a collection on Fan Arch that features shirts, sweatshirts and a phone case. All items feature his personalized logo, which is topped off with a snowflake.

Because remember: he’s always Decoldest.

