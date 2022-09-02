Netflix teases Johnny Manziel project with short clip originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Johnny Football appears to be taking center stage on one of the world’s most popular streaming services.

On Friday, Netflix posted a 10-second snippet of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner preparing for an interview. The clip, which was captioned with the eyes emoji and Manziel’s Twitter handle, was used as a response to a Twitter user who theorized that a Netflix project on Manziel was in the works.

Check out the clip below:

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Manziel appeared briefly in Netflix’s “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” a two-episode documentary about former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o that was released in August. The Texas A&M quarterback beat out Te’o and Kansas State QB Collin Klein for college football’s top individual honor after scoring 43 total touchdowns during the 2012 regular season.

Manziel played one more season with the Aggies before heading to the NFL. The Cleveland Browns selected him with the 22nd pick in the 2014 draft, but his NFL tenure was short-lived. He played just 14 games across two seasons, throwing for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding in one rushing score.

Off-the-field controversies surrounded Manziel dating back to his college days. He was arrested prior to his Heisman-winning season, received a four-game suspension in 2016 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and was a notorious partier.

Manziel most recently played in the Fan Controlled Football league. His team, the Zappers, won the 2022 championship, though Manziel was not on the field for the contest.

If the upcoming Netflix project is anything like Manziel’s career, it’s going to be a wild ride.