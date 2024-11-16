Boxing

Netflix users report streaming issues ahead of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

At 9:46 p.m. CT, 97,000 users reported issues accessing the streaming service.

Tens of thousands of Netflix users reported issues accessing the streaming service prior to the long-awaited showdown between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Customers began reporting issues at around 7 p.m. CT, according to the website Down Detector, which tracks online service outages. Reports of problems skyrocketed at around 9:46 p.m., when roughly 97,000 reports had been received.

At 9:26 p.m., 69,000 users reported issues accessing the streaming service. NBC Chicago contacted Netflix for a response to the troubles and was told, in part, "Nothing to comment on at this time..."

The event itself was slated to begin at 7 p.m. CT, but that didn't mark the start of the main matchup, as several other fights have to happen first.

Tyson retired with a 50-6 record and 44 knockouts after losing to Kevin McBride 19 years ago. Paul debuted as a pro boxer about four years ago and is 10-1 with seven knockouts fighting mostly mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 but had to be postponed when Tyson was treated for a stomach ulcer after falling ill on a flight. In a documentary chronicling the preparations for the fight, Tyson said he lost 26 pounds in the process of recovering.

During a press conference Wednesday, before the fight, Tyson had terse answers for all the questions asked about the fight asked Paul.

“I’ve said everything I had to say,” Tyson said in one of several attempts to get him to say more during a press conference Wednesday. “I’m just looking forward to fighting.”

“It’s cute,” Paul said, of Tyson's attitude. “I fear no man, so I want him to be that old savage Mike.”

