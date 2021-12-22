Brooklyn Nets

Nets-Blazers Game Postponed Due to Brooklyn's COVID-19 Outbreak

Three straight Nets games have been postponed

By Max Molski

Thursday’s Nets-Blazers game in Portland has been postponed, the NBA announced. Brooklyn does not have the league-required eight available players to field a team as it continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

This is the third straight postponement for the Nets. Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets and Tuesday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards were also postponed due to the Nets’ outbreak. Overall, the league is up to eight postponed games on the season.

Ten Nets players have entered NBA health and safety protocols since Dec. 13, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn is the top team in the Eastern Conference at 21-9. Their next game on the schedule is a marquee Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at 5 p.m. ET, though game times could change if there are any COVID-related postponements that affect the holiday schedule.

Portland’s next game is slated to be Monday against the Dallas Mavericks.

