Nevada Bookmakers Score Super Profit Thanks to Chiefs Victory

Nevada casinos made near-record Super Bowl profits from the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers, regulators said Tuesday.

More than $154.67 million in wagers were made in Nevada on Sunday's big game and books scored more than $18.77 million in profits, the state's Gaming Control Board announced.

Since Nevada regulators began tracking Super Bowl action with the 1991 title game, only the 2014 game was more profitable for the house.

