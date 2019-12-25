Most of the time sequels are not as good as the original.

Even though the ending was the same, they upgraded the cast, and rewrote the plot, as the Los Angeles Clippers came from behind to defeat the rival Los Angeles Lakers, 111-106 on Christmas Day.

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds as he perfectly played the role of the Grinch, stealing Christmas away from the mostly Lakers fans in the sold out arena.

Leonard led the Clippers in the fourth quarter as they closed out the game on a 13-2 run to snatch the victory away from LeBron James and the Lakers.

James returned from a one-game absence with a muscle strain, and nearly had triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

Unlike their first meeting on NBA Opening Night, both teams had their full complement of players for the rematch.

Paul George, who missed the first game with a shoulder injury, scored 17 points in his first taste of "Battle for LA" rivalry.

Kyle Kuzma, also missed the first matchup with an injury, but led the Lakers on Christmas with 25 points off the bench.

Kuzma and Kawhi lit up the Christmas tree in the first quarter scoring 15 and 14 to lead their teams respectively. Kuzma's 15 points came in just five minutes of action.

For the second straight time against the Clips, the Lakers sled off to a double-digit lead, only to let it slip away in the second half. Los Angeles led by as many as 15 points before the Clippers completed the comeback.

The Clippers led 109-106 with 3.1 seconds remaining when Patrick Beverly knocked the ball away from LeBron James and out of bounds. At first, the referees ruled it was Lakers ball, but after a replay review, the ball touched James' fingers last and the call was reversed to Clippers ball.

George sealed the game with two free throws.

Anthony Davis had 24 points in the loss, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 13 for the Lakers who have now lost four consecutive games.

The Clippers outrebounded the Lakers 50-to-42, and shot 36 percent from beyond the arc, compared to just 26 percent for the Lakers.

The game was tied ten different times, and featured 16 lead changes.

The best-of-four season series is now split at a game apiece after the Clippers won the opener, 112-102 two months ago.

Despite the loss, the Lakers still hold the NBA record with the most wins on Christmas Day with 23 and have played in an NBA-best 22 consecutive Christmas Day games.