Patriots

New Update on Patriots QB Mac Jones' Back Injury Revealed

The Pats have received some good news on starting quarterback Mac Jones

By Nick Goss

New update on Patriots QB Mac Jones' back injury revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have received good news on starting quarterback Mac Jones' back injury, but it's a situation to keep a close eye on before Sunday's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Jones is suffering from back spasms and that x-rays taken after the team's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins were negative.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jones' injury is not thought to be serious.

All in all, these are positive updates for the Patriots.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Anthony Edwards 4 mins ago

Anthony Edwards ‘Incredibly Sorry' For Posting Anti-Gay Video to Social Media

College Football 2 hours ago

College Football Week 3 Odds, Opening Spreads and New AP Top 25 Poll

Jones took a couple huge hits in Sunday's defeat to the Dolphins as New England's offensive struggled mightily. The former Alabama star gave a decent performance, completing 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Patriots offense scored only seven points -- its lowest total in a game against the Dolphins since 2006.

If Jones is unable to play in Pittsburgh, backup Brian Hoyer probably would start. The Patriots also have rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on the roster.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us