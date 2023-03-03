NFL combine 40-yard dash: Who was the fastest in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When you were at recess, being the fastest kid in school was a distinct honor.

Fifteen or so years later, hundreds of NFL hopefuls enter Indianapolis with the same simple goal: run faster than everyone else.

Draft prospects will take the field this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, with many participating in the 40-yard dash. Players aren’t necessarily racing each other, but being the fastest at your position holds a lot of weight when teams are all watching your every move.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Here’s a full tracker of the fastest times for the 40-yard dash this year, plus a look back at some previous records:

What is the 40-yard dash?

The 40-yard dash is exactly what it sounds like. Players start in a track position and then sprint 40 yards as fast as they can. They are able to start whenever they want, as the electronic timing method tracks them from start to finish.

How did some of today’s star wideouts look in the 40-yard dash?



📺: 2023 #NFLCombine begins Thursday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/QsJboRmjIq — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2023

Who had the fastest 40-yard dash in 2023?

Defensive linemen and linebackers began the process on Thursday, and they’ll be followed by the defensive backs on Friday, quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on Saturday and running backs and offensive linemen on Sunday. Here are the fastest 40-yard times by position:

Defensive line/EDGE

Nolan Smith (Georgia), 4.39 seconds Byron Young (Tennessee), 4.43 seconds Robert Beal Jr. (Georgia), 4.48 seconds DJ Johnson (Oregon), 4.49 seconds Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern), 4.49 seconds

Linebackers

Owen Pappoe (Auburn), 4.39 seconds Trenton Simpson (Clemson), 4.43 seconds Yasir Abdullah (Louisville), 4.47 seconds Dorian Williams (Tulane), 4.49 seconds Dee Winters (TCU), 4.49 seconds

Who had the fastest 40-yard dash in 2022?

Last year, 33 players posted a 40 time of 4.40 seconds or quicker. Here were the 15 fastest prospects from the 2022 draft class:

Kalon Barnes (Baylor CB), 4.23 seconds Tariq Woolen (UTSA CB), 4.26 seconds Tyquan Thornton (Baylor WR), 4.28 seconds Velus Jones (Tennessee WR), 4.31 seconds Calvin Austin III (Memphis WR), 4.32 seconds Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston State CB), 4.33 seconds Danny Gray (SMU WR), 4.33 seconds Nick Cross (Maryland S), 4.34 seconds Bo Melton (Rutgers WR), 4.34 seconds Christian Watson (North Dakota State WR), 4.36 seconds Percy Butler (Louisiana S), 4.36 seconds JT Woods (Baylor S), 4.36 seconds Tycen Anderson (Toledo S), 4.36 seconds Alontae Taylor (Tennessee CB), 4.36 seconds Amare Barno (Virginia Tech EDGE), 4.36 seconds

What is the fastest 40-yard dash ever at the NFL combine?

Since electronic timing was introduced in 1999, only four players have ran quicker than 4.25 seconds:

John Ross, WR, 2017: 4.22 seconds Kalon Barnes, CB, 2022: 4.23 seconds Chris Johnson, RB, 2008: 4.23 seconds Rondel Menendez, WR, 1999: 4.24 seconds