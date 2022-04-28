Eagles add A.J. Brown in blockbuster trade with Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Eagles got a big-time receiver on Thursday night.

They didn’t draft him.

Instead, the Eagles traded the No. 18 draft pick and No. 101 (third round) to the Tennessee Titans for veteran receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown, 24, was a second-round pick back in 2019 and has become a star in the NFL. In his first three NFL seasons, Brown has 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020.

The 6-1, 226-pound Brown was entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract but the Eagles are giving him a major contract extension.

Brown’s new deal with the Eagles is a four-year contract worth $100 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It includes $57 million in guaranteed money. That $25 million APY makes him the fourth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Just recently, Brown had been spotted working out with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Now, he’ll get to work with him at the NovaCare Complex.

Brown played college football at Mississippi with D.K. Metcalf. Eagles fans have been clamoring for the Eagles to rectify that draft mistake. They do it instead with his former teammate.

The Eagles’ offense will now feature Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert as the main targets for Hurts as he enters his third NFL season.