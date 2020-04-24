NFL Draft: Bengals Take WR Higgins to Open 2nd Round

The Cincinnati Bengals on Friday opened the second round of the NFL draft by selecting WR Tee Higgins of Clemson.

The first night of the NFL draft, on Thursday, averaged a record 15.6 million viewers on television, easily shattering the record set six years ago.

Thursday night's first round was aired on ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. The coverage peaked from 8:45-9 p.m. EDT when 19.6 million viewers tuned in, according to Nielsen. That is up 37% over last year's 11.4 million.

The previous high was 12.4 million in 2014, when the draft was held in early May.

The draft was the first live U.S. sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic. The draft originally was to be held in Las Vegas but is taking place virtually.

ESPN and the NFL Network have teamed on a combined production. ABC, like ESPN a part of The Walt Disney Co., has a separate presentation the first two nights, then will simulcast the ESPN/NFL Network broadcast on Saturday.

Ohio had the top three rated markets: Columbus at 16.7, followed by Cleveland (15.9) and Cincinnati (15.6). The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in.

Players with ties to Ohio State were selected with the top three picks. Joe Burrow, taken first overall by the Bengals, began college at Ohio State and transferred to LSU, where he led the Tigers to the national title and won the Heisman Trophy.