NFL News: Big Ben Retires; Bears, Broncos Name New Head Coaches

A busy Thursday morning in the NFL has seen two teams name new head coaches and a future Hall of Fame QB announce his retirement

Two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger has officially announced his retirement from pro football.

The Pittsburgh Steeler legend posted a message to fans of the team on Twitter Thursday morning.

In his 18-year NFL career, Big Ben threw for 64,088 passing yards and 418 touchdowns. The future Hall of Fame QB was drafted No. 11 in the 2004 NFL Draft and played his entire career in the Steelers iconic Black and Yellow jerseys.

He won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and was named to six Pro Bowl teams.

Roethlisberger's most notably accomplishment was becoming the youngest Super Bowl-winning quarterback in NFL history. At the age of 23, he led the Steelers past the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 40.

Three seasons later, Big Ben was back hoisting another Lombardi Trophy after Pittsburgh beat the Arizona Cardinals in a 27-23 thriller in Super Bowl XLIII.

Roethlisberger's wasn't the only major headline from the NFL on Thursday morning though.

Bears Hire Matt Eberflus As Head Coach

The Chicago Bears have named Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their new head coach.

Eberflus takes over for Matt Nagy who was fired earlier this month.

Eberflus is the Bears second big hire this week. He joins new GM Ryan Poles in rebuilding Chicago with rookie QB Justin Fields.

Broncos Name Nathaniel Hackett Head Coach

The Denver Broncos named Nathaniel Hackett the team's new head coach on Thursday morning.

Hackett previously served as the Packers offensive coordinator and worked with QB Aaron Rodgers.

