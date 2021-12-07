How 49ers can still make playoffs with losing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite their Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the 49ers are still well-positioned to earn a spot in the NFC playoffs.

The 49ers are in solid position because of their victories the season over the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, which provide them with the head-to-head tie-breaker advantages over both teams.

But there is still plenty of work to be done.

The 49ers can almost assuredly earn a spot in the playoffs with three wins in the final five weeks of the season.

And under the realistic scenario listed below, they can also advance to the playoffs with a below-.500 record.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

DIVISION LEADERS

(Four automatic qualifiers)

1. NFC West: Arizona (10-2)

2. NFC North: Green Bay (9-3)

3. NFC South: Tampa Bay (9-3)

4. NFC East: Dallas (8-4)

NFC WILD CARD

(Three wild cards qualify for playoffs)

5. L.A. Rams (8-4)

Week 14: at Arizona (Mon)

Week 15: vs. Seattle

Week 16: at Minnesota

Week 17: at Baltimore

Week 18: vs. 49ers

Projection: 3-2

Overall projection: 11-6, No. 5 seed

6. Washington (6-6)

Week 14: vs. Dallas

Week 15: at Philadelphia

Week 16: at Dallas

Week 17: vs. Philadelphia

Week 18: at N.Y. Giants

Projection: 3-2

Overall projection: 9-8, No. 6 seed

7. 49ers (6-6)

Week 14: at Cincinnati

Week 15: vs. Atlanta

Week 16: at Tennessee (Thurs)

Week 17: vs. Houston

Week 18: at L.A. Rams

Projection: 2-3

Overall projection: 8-9, No. 7 seed

8. Philadelphia (6-7)

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: vs. Washington

Week 16: vs. N.Y. Giants

Week 17: at Washington

Week 18: vs. Dallas

Projection: 2-2

Overall projection: 8-9

9. Minnesota (5-7)

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh (Thurs)

Week 15: at Chicago (Mon)

Week 16: vs. L.A. Rams

Week 17: at Green Bay

Week 18: vs. Chicago

Projection: 3-2

Overall projection: 8-9

10. Carolina (5-7)

Week 14: vs. Atlanta

Week 15: at Buffalo

Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay

Week 17: at New Orleans

Week 18: at Tampa Bay

Projection: 2-3

Overall projection: 7-10

11. Atlanta (5-7)

Week 14: at Carolina

Week 15: at 49ers

Week 16: vs. Detroit

Week 17: at Buffalo

Week 18: vs. New Orleans

Projection: 2-3

Overall projection: 7-10

12. New Orleans (5-7)

Week 14: at N.Y. Jets

Week 15: at Tampa Bay

Week 16: vs. Miami (Mon)

Week 17: vs. Carolina

Week 18: at Atlanta

Projection: 2-3

Overall projection: 7-10

