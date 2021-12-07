How 49ers can still make playoffs with losing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Despite their Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the 49ers are still well-positioned to earn a spot in the NFC playoffs.
The 49ers are in solid position because of their victories the season over the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, which provide them with the head-to-head tie-breaker advantages over both teams.
Sports
Sports news
But there is still plenty of work to be done.
RELATED: 49ers overreactions: Lance would've helped beat Seahawks
The 49ers can almost assuredly earn a spot in the playoffs with three wins in the final five weeks of the season.
And under the realistic scenario listed below, they can also advance to the playoffs with a below-.500 record.
NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
DIVISION LEADERS
(Four automatic qualifiers)
1. NFC West: Arizona (10-2)
2. NFC North: Green Bay (9-3)
3. NFC South: Tampa Bay (9-3)
4. NFC East: Dallas (8-4)
NFC WILD CARD
(Three wild cards qualify for playoffs)
5. L.A. Rams (8-4)
- Week 14: at Arizona (Mon)
- Week 15: vs. Seattle
- Week 16: at Minnesota
- Week 17: at Baltimore
- Week 18: vs. 49ers
- Projection: 3-2
Overall projection: 11-6, No. 5 seed
6. Washington (6-6)
- Week 14: vs. Dallas
- Week 15: at Philadelphia
- Week 16: at Dallas
- Week 17: vs. Philadelphia
- Week 18: at N.Y. Giants
- Projection: 3-2
Overall projection: 9-8, No. 6 seed
7. 49ers (6-6)
- Week 14: at Cincinnati
- Week 15: vs. Atlanta
- Week 16: at Tennessee (Thurs)
- Week 17: vs. Houston
- Week 18: at L.A. Rams
- Projection: 2-3
Overall projection: 8-9, No. 7 seed
8. Philadelphia (6-7)
- Week 14: Bye
- Week 15: vs. Washington
- Week 16: vs. N.Y. Giants
- Week 17: at Washington
- Week 18: vs. Dallas
- Projection: 2-2
Overall projection: 8-9
9. Minnesota (5-7)
- Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh (Thurs)
- Week 15: at Chicago (Mon)
- Week 16: vs. L.A. Rams
- Week 17: at Green Bay
- Week 18: vs. Chicago
- Projection: 3-2
Overall projection: 8-9
10. Carolina (5-7)
- Week 14: vs. Atlanta
- Week 15: at Buffalo
- Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay
- Week 17: at New Orleans
- Week 18: at Tampa Bay
- Projection: 2-3
Overall projection: 7-10
11. Atlanta (5-7)
- Week 14: at Carolina
- Week 15: at 49ers
- Week 16: vs. Detroit
- Week 17: at Buffalo
- Week 18: vs. New Orleans
- Projection: 2-3
Overall projection: 7-10
12. New Orleans (5-7)
- Week 14: at N.Y. Jets
- Week 15: at Tampa Bay
- Week 16: vs. Miami (Mon)
- Week 17: vs. Carolina
- Week 18: at Atlanta
- Projection: 2-3
Overall projection: 7-10