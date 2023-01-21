NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Live Updates

The NFL showdowns continue this weekend with four spicy matchups in the divisional round.

The action kicked off on Saturday afternoon with Patrick Mahomes returning from an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter to lead the Kansas City Chiefs over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs went on to win 27-20 to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season.

In Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles capped off Saturday's action with a 38-7 win over the New York Giants. Hurts, who's been recovering from a shoulder injury for the past month, easily handled the Giants' defense in the first half, building a 28-0 lead heading into the halftime. New York needed a big scoring half, but quarterback Daniel Jones was unable to follow up on his electric wild card performance as the Eagles advance to the NFC Championship.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the first of the two Sunday divisional round contests. The wild card round wrapped up with the Dallas Cowboys defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to claim the final spot in the divisional round, and now they will take a trip to San Francisco to take on Brock Purdy and the 49ers to close out Sunday's doubleheader.

Follow along for the latest news and more from this weekend's divisional round: