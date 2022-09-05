Simms predicts 49ers will lose to Chiefs in Super Bowl rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chris Simms believes the 49ers have what it takes to make it to Super Bowl LVII.

About a week after claiming the 49ers have "the best roster" in the NFL excluding quarterbacks, the NBC Sports NFL analyst continued to his express his belief in the team heading into the 2022 season.

While Simms has the 49ers beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, he ultimately predicted them losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

Simms isn't the only pundit that has high hopes for the 49ers this upcoming season.

ESPN's Chris Canty on Aug. 19 said that the 49ers have all the pieces to "not only win their division but actually do damage once they get into the postseason." Canty is also confident in Trey Lance's ability to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his first year under center.

Additionally, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said on Thursday's episode of "The Richard Sherman Podcast" that he has San Francisco making it to the Super Bowl and winning it all.

Sherman predicted the 49ers will face the Buffalo Bills, however, rather than the Chiefs.

Regardless of what some might say about the 49ers' quarterback situation, it's clear that many around the sport recognize how talented the team is.

If all goes well, they could very well be proving some pundits correct come February.

