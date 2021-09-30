NFL QB Power Rankings 2021: All 32 Starters for Week 4 Listed

Week 4 QB Power Rankings: Tom Brady, Mac Jones on opposite ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Not only is Sunday's Patriots-Buccaneers game a matchup of longtime partners, it’s also as close as you can get to complete opposite levels of quarterback production this season.

You can probably guess which one’s really good and which one has a ways to go.

Here's our ranking of the league’s starting quarterbacks entering Week 4:

32. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Last week’s ranking: 32

Week 3 stats: 19-of-35, 160 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Season stats: 628 yards, 2 TD, 7 INT

Technically you could say it’s getting better because two interceptions are better than the four he threw the previous week, but Wilson is in a predictably bad spot with the Jets.

31. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week’s ranking: 30

Week 3 stats: 22-of-34, 219 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 27 rush yards

Season stats: 669 yards, 5 TD, 7 INT

Lawrence has played three NFL games — all losses — and thrown at least two picks in all of them. He’s got a shot at turning that around Thursday night against the Bengals.

30. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Last week’s ranking: 25

Week 3 stats: 30-of-51, 270 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT, 28 rush yards

Season stats: 737 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

Declaring Jones bad after his three-pick game Sunday would be as silly as declaring him good after his first couple of starts. This is what it’s like for rookie quarterbacks on teams that aren’t very good.

29. Whoever starts for the Chicago Bears

Last week’s ranking: 28 (Justin Fields)

Week 3 stats: 6-of-20, 68 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (Justin Fields)

Matt Nagy won’t say who his starter is, but both Andy Dalton and Fields are set to practice. Assuming Dalton’s healthy, you’ve got to think he’s the guy.

28. Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins

Last week’s ranking: 29

Week 3 stats: 32-of-49, 215 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 37 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Season stats: 384 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 49 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Brissett gets this spot despite throwing for a safety, which had literally never happened before. When the veteran QB threw a screen pass to Jaylen Waddle in the end zone, it marked the first time in NFL history that there was a completed pass and safety on the same play with no penalty or fumble.

27. Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Last week’s ranking: 31

Week 3 stats: 19-of-28, 168 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 270 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

That two-minute drill at the end of the first half against the Panthers was promising. The rest of the game was a lot of feeling bad for Davis Mills having to play for the Texans. Still, Mills looked better in a predictable loss than a lot of his fellow rookie QBs have this season.

26. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week’s ranking: 24

Week 3 stats: 38-of-58, 318 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Season stats: 801 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

It’s been a very underwhelming start for Roethlisberger. He’s thrown three picks over the last two games and hasn’t had multiple passing touchdowns in a contest yet.

25. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

Last week’s ranking: 19

Week 3 stats: 19-of-37, 194 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 692 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 60 rush yards

Wentz bounced back from suffering two sprained ankles in Week 2, but he didn’t do much in a loss to the Titans. Not a great season to have a Week 14 bye.

24. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Last week’s ranking: 22

Week 3 stats: 19-of-31, 246 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 31 rush yards

Season stats: 780 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 48 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Mayfield has led the Browns to wins against beatable opponents in back-to-back weeks, but he’s yet to have a big showing like he did last year against the Titans or Bengals. Perhaps this week against a Vikings defense that’s been lit up by QBs could be his breakout performance.

23. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Last week’s ranking: 23

Week 3 stats: 18-of-27, 197 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, 56 rush yards

Season stats: 756 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT, 100 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Tannehill seemed like he was giving the game away at points in Week 3 (10 Colts points came off Tannehill interceptions), but he led a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter to give the Titans their second straight win. He’s ultimately been solid since his Week 1 snoozer.

22. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Last week’s ranking: 27

Week 3 stats: 27-of-36, 243 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 707 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT

After throwing two pick-sixes late against the Bucs, Ryan bounced back in a strong Week 3 performance against the Giants. Boy oh boy did the Falcons need that.

21. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Last week’s ranking: 12

Week 3 stats: 24-of-35, 266 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 39 rush yards

Season stats: 782 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 161 rush yards, 2 rush TD

Jones is probably never going to throw for a ton of touchdowns, but he’s had some decent performances. He ranks 11th in the league in Total QBR.

20. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Last week’s ranking: 21

Week 3 stats: 14-of-28, 172 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Season stats: 640 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT

Burrow didn’t get sacked once Sunday! Not once! Incredible news given that he’d been sacked 10 times over the first two weeks.

19. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Last week’s ranking: 18

Week 3 stats: 25-of-40, 257 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Season stats: 760 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 1 rush TD

What a hilarious performance Garoppolo had Sunday night. It looked like he was playing his way out of the starting job, then he led what should have been a game-winning drive. We all know he isn’t long for San Francisco, but so far he’s played well enough to stick around.

18. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

Last week’s ranking: 20

Week 3 stats: 14-of-24, 212 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 21 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Season stats: 670 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT, 44 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Heinicke has been inconsistent, but he’s definitely been good enough to hold onto the job. His worst game this season might have actually been in the team’s only win of the season in Week 2.

17. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

Last week’s ranking: 10

Week 3 stats: 19-of-25, 235 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 24 rush yards

Season stats: 827 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

After a strong, consistent start to the season, Bridgewater had an unremarkable game in Week 3. If that’s his floor, the Broncos will take it with their new quarterback.

16. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Last week’s ranking: 17

Week 3 stats: 13-of-21, 128 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 387 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT, 60 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Winston had another low-yard, high-output performance in a win over the Patriots. Three games in, the move to make Winston Drew Brees’ successor is paying off.

15. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Last week’s ranking: 11

Week 3 stats: 22-of-30, 217 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 801 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT, 64 rush yards

Goff was nothing special in Week 3, but through three games he’s been a pretty good quarterback on an awful team. Welcome to being a Lion.

14. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Last week’s ranking: 9

Week 3 stats: 25-of-39, 326 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 35 rush yards

Season stats: 780 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT, 179 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Hurts was fine for most of Monday night, but his pick-six in the third quarter pretty much put the game away. He’s definitely good; he’s just going to have some of the hiccups you’d expect from a young starting QB.

13. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Last week’s ranking: 15

Week 3 stats: 23-of-34, 304 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 11 rush yards, 2 rush TD

Season stats: 888 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 17 rush yards, 3 rush TD

Darnold has had multiple touchdown passes in all three of his games with the Panthers. He only did that twice in 12 games for the Jets last season.

12. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Last week’s ranking: 26

Week 3 stats: 26-of-38, 281 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 16 rush yards

Season stats: 956 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT

We knew Herbert was going to go off at some point, and we should have suspected it would be a close game against the Chiefs. I just wasn’t expecting four touchdowns in a Chargers victory. Herbert is one of the best QBs in the league.

11. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last week’s ranking: 6

Week 3 stats: 16-for-31, 287 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 58 rush yards

Season stats: 761 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT, 251 rush yards, 2 rush TD

Something to monitor: Jackson missed Wednesday’s practice with a back issue. He didn’t seem hindered Sunday against the Lions, but it’s something to watch going forward.

10. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Last week’s ranking: 5

Week 3 stats: 23-of-33, 261 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 649 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

Rodgers led a game-winning drive with 37 seconds to play and no timeouts. The man is an animal.

9. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Last week’s ranking: 8

Week 3 stats: 26-of-43, 386 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Season stats: 1,203 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

I’ll be honest: There are more exciting quarterbacks I’d rather see keep playing overtime games, but Carr has won both of them so far.

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last week’s ranking: 13

Week 3 stats: 21-of-26, 238 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 878 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

Prescott was excellent in his first game back in AT&T Stadium. Through three games he’s on pace to get back to the 30-touchdown benchmark he reached in his last healthy season.

7. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Last week’s ranking: 4

Week 3 stats: 23-of-32, 298 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 895 yards, 7 TD, 0 INT

Wilson has been solid, but the Seahawks (1-2) are losing. It won’t get much easier Sunday against the 49ers.

6. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Last week’s ranking: 14

Week 3 stats: 30-of-38, 323 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 918 yards, 8 TD, 0 INT

Cousins has turned in back-to-back games with three passing touchdowns and no picks. He’s still good.

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last week’s ranking: 16

Week 3 stats: 32-of-43, 358 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 9 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Season stats: 807 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT, 88 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Allen exploded against Washington, finally returning to his 2020 form. Hilarious concerns that he can’t play in front of fans can now be put to bed.

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Last week’s ranking: 3

Week 3 stats: 27-of-44, 260 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, 45 rush yards

Season stats: 940 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT, 66 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Is anyone surprised that Mahomes has thrown three touchdowns in every game this season? That can’t be a surprise to anyone, right?

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Last week’s ranking: 7

Week 3 stats: 27-of-38, 343 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 942 yards, 9 TD, 1 INT

Stafford is turning in big performances and leads the league in Total QBR. Could he follow Tom Brady’s lead and win a title in his first year with a new team?

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Last week’s ranking: 1

Week 3 stats: 28-of-34, 316 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 19 rush yards, 1 TD

Season stats: 1,005 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT, 70 rush yards, 3 rush TD

Murray has been effective in the air and when he’s taken off to run. With a 3-0 record to go with his individual performance, Year 3 is going splendid thus far.

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week’s ranking: 2

Week 3 stats: 41-of-55, 432 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 14 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Season stats: 1,087 yards, 10 TD, 2 INT, 1 rush TD

Brady’s hot start slowed down a bit in Week 3 as far as passing touchdowns went, but he still leads the league in that category. He’s probably heading to Foxboro hoping to double his season total.