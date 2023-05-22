NFL

NFL Approves Emergency Third QB Rule After 49ers' NFC Championship Game Fiasco

The 49ers lost two quarterbacks to injury in January's NFC title game against the Eagles

By Matt Maiocco

NBC Universal, Inc.

NFL approves third QB rule after 49ers' NFC title game fiasco originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The sight of Christian McCaffrey attempting a wobbly halfback pass and Brock Purdy being physically unable to throw made for a thoroughly uninteresting NFC Championship Game.

So the NFL on Monday did something about it.

The league adopted a bylaw at the NFL Spring Meeting in Minneapolis that now allows for teams to dress an emergency third quarterback for games.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The NFC title game became nearly unwatchable after Purdy sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow in the first quarter and backup Josh Johnson was knocked from the game with a concussion early in the third quarter.

Purdy was forced back into action but attempted only two short passes as the 49ers were attempting to come back from a 14-point halftime deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers attempted only three passes in the final 27:30 of their 31-7 loss to the Eagles with one of those attempts coming McCaffrey’s arm.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

After Abuse Against Vinícius Júnior, Spanish Soccer Acknowledges It Has a Racism Problem

FIFA

FIFA Extends Rule to Let Players, Coaches Suspend Contracts With Ukrainian, Russian Clubs

Now, each team is allowed to designate an emergency quarterback who can participate only due to injury or disqualification.

Teams will be allowed to designate a third quarterback only from their 53-man roster and not from the practice squad.

Activation of the third quarterback cannot be the result of a coaching decision, such as removing the first two quarterbacks due to performance or conduct, the bylaw reads.

“If either of the injured quarterbacks is cleared by the medical staff to return to play, the emergency third quarterback must be removed from the game and is not permitted to continue to play quarterback or any other position,” the rule reads.

However, if at any point the team’s top two quarterbacks are again unable to play due to injury, the third quarterback is allowed to re-enter the game.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLbrock purdy49ers
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us