Report: NFL reviewing play where Mac Jones twisted Panthers player's ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones was not penalized for twisting Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns' ankle during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game, but the New England Patriots quarterback could still face discipline from the NFL.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the league is reviewing the play and that a fine is possible, but nothing more than that.

The NFL will review #Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns' ankle Sunday as part of its normal process, I'm told. Jones faces a possible fine, but nothing more than that. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

The play happened after Burns strip sacked Jones. The Panthers recovered the fumble, and as Burns was running away from Jones, the rookie QB grabbed his ankle and then twisted it.

Burns went into the medical tent on the sideline but was able to return for the Patriots' next offensive possession.

Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick called Jones' actions "completely dirty" in comments made after Carolina's 24-6 loss. Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyson Dodson and a couple retired defensive players were not shy about calling out Jones on social media, too.

The Patriots will be back in action Sunday afternoon when they host the Cleveland Browns in a pivotal Week 10 game at Gillette Stadium.