NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Has ‘Slight Lean' Toward Signing With Jets

Derek Carr reportedly has 'slight lean' toward Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Derek Carr could be headed to the Big Apple.

The former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback reportedly has a "slight lean" to sign with the New York Jets this offseason, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday, citing sources.

While the #Panthers and #Saints remain in the conversation for Derek Carr, the former Pro Bowl quarterback has a slight lean toward the #Jets as his next home as of now, per source. Nothing is final, but Jets -- who are linked to Aaron Rodgers -- have made an impression. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 5, 2023

Carr, currently a free agent, is also being courted by the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, Fowler added.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old reportedly already met with the Jets in mid-February, where he was also reportedly told he has "first-ballot Hall of Fame" potential.

Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, would be an upgrade over current starter Zach Wilson, who has yet to live up to the hype after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Mike White and Joe Flacco are both hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason, too.

But Carr isn't the only QB to be linked with Gang Green, as Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is another name that has been mentioned to be head coach Robert Saleh's new signal caller. But to land him, New York would need to negotiate a trade as he's on a lucrative contract.

NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 15.