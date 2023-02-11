How Ravens reportedly could be tempted to trade Lamar Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the Ravens want to keep Lamar Jackson, it's apparently not a lock he starts next season in Baltimore.

If the two sides can't reach an agreement on a long-term deal, the Ravens could be tempted to trade the quarterback for a "windfall of draft picks," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Saturday.

The Ravens have until March 7 to place the franchise tag on Jackson, who is a pending free agent, and reportedly will do so if a deal isn't struck. It's unclear, though, whether they would use the exclusive or non-exclusive franchise tag.

The exclusive tag is worth $45 million and would prevent the 2019 MVP from being able to negotiate with other teams. While Jackson could still be traded, he would essentially have veto power over any deal.

The non-exclusive tag is less expensive at $32.4 million but would give Jackson the ability to engage in contract talks with other teams. If Jackson agreed to a deal with another team, the Ravens would have the choice of matching the contract or receiving two first-round picks as compensation.

Jackson played the 2022 campaign on his $23 million fifth-year option after a contract agreement couldn't be reached ahead of the season. He's reportedly seeking a deal rich in guaranteed money similar to the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens have made Jackson "multiple offers near the top of the QB market in key metrics," per the NFL Network report.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last month there was a "200 percent chance" Jackson remains with Baltimore. Harbaugh also said Jackson would be involved in the team's search for a new offensive coordinator, but Jackson "has not had direct communication with any candidates," according to the NFL Network report.