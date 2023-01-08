NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Interested in Panthers Job

Report: Former 49ers coach Harbaugh to interview for Broncos job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh could be back in the NFL next season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh for their open head coaching job early this week.

Harbaugh, who just wrapped up his eighth season at the University of Michigan, hasn't coached in the NFL since his four-year stint with the 49ers from 2011-14. He went 44-19-1 over those four seasons and led San Francisco to three NFC Championship Game appearances as well as Super Bowl XLVII.

Harbaugh has won 74 games over his eight campaigns with the Wolverines. Michigan went 13-1 this season but lost 51-45 to TCU in a drama-filled College Football Playoff semifinal.

Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Harbaugh also is pushing for an interview with the Carolina Panthers, who fired coach Matt Rhule in October after five games. Harbaugh's camp reportedly has been calling Panthers owner David Tepper about a potential interview, but Carolina is hesitant based on the 59-year-old's "odd" behavior while interview with the Minnesota Vikings last year.

When the Vikings opted to hire Kevin O'Connell as their next head coach in February, Harbaugh stated that marked the end of his interest in returning to the NFL.

NFL Network reported the expectation is for Denver to "swing big" in its coaching hire after struggling to a 4-12 record entering Week 18 to launch quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the Broncos. Denver reportedly has received permission to interview Sean Payton, who stepped away from coaching this season but still is under contract with the New Orleans Saints.