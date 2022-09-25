Report: Mac Jones Likely Suffered High-Ankle Sprain, Will Undergo MRI

New details on Mac Jones' injury suggest possible IR stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots might be without their starting quarterback for the next few weeks.

Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. While it's good news the 24-year-old's X-rays were negative, Jones could be placed on injured reserve if his MRI on Monday confirms the initial diagnosis.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, pending MRI, per me and @TomPelissero. That means he’ll miss time and potentially head to IR, if the MRI confirms pic.twitter.com/tku5BnLmJV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2022

Jones hobbled off the field after throwing his third interception in the fourth quarter of the Week 3 defeat. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg and appeared to be in excrutiating pain as he exited to the locker room.

If Jones misses time, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to replace him under center for next Sunday's game in Green Bay. Hoyer hasn't made an NFL start since 2020 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

It could be the Brian Hoyer show for at least four weeks if Jones indeed is placed on IR. Rookie QB Bailey Zappe could see some playing time as well.

Jones has completed 66 percent of his passes for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season. The Patriots will travel to Lambeau Field with a 1-2 record.