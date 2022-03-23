NFL Rumors: Malcolm Butler Returns to Patriots on Two-Year Contract

Report: Patriots bring back CB Malcolm Butler originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots reportedly are bringing back a familiar face to shore up their secondary.
Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler, who spent 2014-17 in Foxboro, is returning on a two-year contract worth up to $9 million, per his agent and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals before the 2021 season but retired due to personal reasons. After sitting out the campaign, the 32-year-old worked out with teams (including the Patriots) this offseason to attempt a comeback for 2022.
Remembered for his heroics in Super Bowl XLIX, Butler tallied eight interceptions and 44 passes defensed during his four-year Patriots tenure. His time in New England came to a bitter end when he was inexplicably benched for Super Bowl LII.
Butler joins a Patriots cornerback depth chart that also includes Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant, and Shaun Wade.