NFL Schedule for Sunday Night Football in the 2022-23 Season

Get your calendars ready – it’s time to plan for Sunday Night Football.

Following the NFL’s schedule release on Thursday, we now know which teams will be taking the field for 17 weeks of Sunday Night Football, with Week 18 opponents to be announced at a later date.

Here’s the full list and schedule of games on NBC:

What are the marquee Sunday Night Football games in 2022?

The NFL typically likes to plan a highly anticipated game for the last slate on Sunday, so every game has a high-stakes factor. But out of the 17 released for 2022, keep an eye on these five matchups:

Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady? Possibly for the last time ever? This matchup should definitely be on your calendar. Though they aren’t in the same conference anymore, Mahomes vs. Brady is always a game that produces fireworks, and it should be no different this time around.

Mahomes may not have Tyreek Hill to throw to, but Juju Smith-Schuster, rookie Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce will have a chance to have big games on national television against Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and (maybe) Rob Gronkowski.

Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

We get back-to-back treats on the schedule. The AFC North is seeing a changing of the guard after the Bengals skyrocketed to the Super Bowl in Joe Burrow’s second season with the franchise. On the other sideline will be former league MVP Lamar Jackson, who is looking to help his team bounce back from a 8-9 record.

The Bengals won both regular season matchups in 2021 by pouring on 41 points in each contest, though Jackson was absent from the latter meeting. Here’s to hoping both quarterbacks are healthy for this showdown.

Week 8: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

An all-time great quarterback will be going up against a possible soon-to-be great signal caller. Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen will be going at it in a riveting mid-season matchup between two potential title contenders.

Rodgers and Allen have gone head-to-head just once, which was back in 2018 during Allen’s rookie season. The Bills went scoreless in a 22-0 loss, but the Allen-led offense is much more evolved now, which should make this non-conference contest a fun one.

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

If Trey Lance is the starter for the 49ers, then this contest will feature two young guns under the bright lights. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup as a rookie and is looking to take Kyle Shanahan’s offense to another level after showing some flashes last year.

Justin Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in 2020, continues to take large strides as the Chargers’ new franchise quarterback. These non-conference teams meet every four years in the regular season, and Lance vs. Herbert is arguably the best young quarterback duel on the schedule since both teams have playoff-caliber rosters.

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

To round things out before the Week 18 matchup is announced, the Battle of Los Angeles should definitely be thrilling. The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions while Herbert is hoping he can lead the Chargers to the same glory one day.

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler on one side of the offense against Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II and Cam Akers is one to watch. And that’s before we get into the defense with Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson involved.