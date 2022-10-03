NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different.

Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the Play of the Week.

Samuel caught the pass at the 49ers' 48-yard line and then weaved his way for one of the most incredible touchdowns of his NFL career.

The 49ers' superstar even made Jalen Ramsey look silly on a tackle attempt.

Holy Deebo 😱 pic.twitter.com/4ByG7TG5V6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2022

NFL Twitter erupted with excitement watching Samuel's 57-yard touchdown.

Tyshun!!!! @19problemz!! When he gets the ball in his hands boy is he hell to deal with. I know the Rams HATE seeing that man twice a year.

pic.twitter.com/iuDjMH05Ar — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 4, 2022

Put that play in an effing time capsule for when someone asks you to describe Jimmy G’s career…



A mediocre (maybe even bad?) pass, where one his teammates made absolute MAGIC happen and he ends up with a 60 yard touchdown pass.



It’s really remarkable! — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 4, 2022

Deebo Special! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 4, 2022

OMG DEEBO. TOUCHDOWN. — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) October 4, 2022

You won’t find a more impressive touchdown — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 4, 2022

Jalen Ramsey wanted no part of Deebo — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) October 4, 2022

I counted 158 broken tackles on that Deebo Samuel touchdown. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 4, 2022

That’s why you pay Deebo Samuel. That’s why his name is Deebo. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 4, 2022

DEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEBO. — Jordan Ramirez (@JRAM) October 4, 2022

Nobody in the secondary wants to tackle Deebo — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 4, 2022

Deebo to the Rams defense pic.twitter.com/MQVMAAuFpH — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 4, 2022

Samuel is special and he showed again Monday why he was worth the three-year, $73.5 million contract extension the 49ers gave him over the summer.