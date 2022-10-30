NFL Twitter Erupts Over Christian McCaffrey's Touchdown Pass to Brandon Aiyuk

CMC's touchdown pass to Aiyuk causes NFL Twitter to go wild originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan dug deep into his bag of tricks against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and he pulled out a dandy of a play.

With the 49ers driving early in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium, Jimmy Garoppolo took a shotgun snap and threw a backwards pass to Christian McCaffrey, who was in motion to the right. The new 49ers' running back caught the ball a few yards behind the line of scrimmage, stopped and chucked the ball downfield to a wide open Brandon Aiyuk for a 34-yard touchdown.

CMC AIRS IT OUT FOR SIX 😱pic.twitter.com/y1j6oq1xQJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 30, 2022

The touchdown briefly tied the game between the two NFC West rivals at 7-7.

McCaffrey, who was acquired by the 49ers less than two weeks ago, was brought in to make the offense more explosive. But The Faithful couldn't have expected Shanahan to use the former first-round draft pick as a threat to throw the ball.

Naturally, 49ers fans and media members took to Twitter to react to the great play.

Christian McCaffrey touchdown....pass? — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) October 30, 2022

KYLE FOR PRESIDENT #49ers — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) October 30, 2022

I think Kyle Shanahan has workshopped this Christian McCaffrey thing — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 30, 2022

I've seen enough. CMC is QB1. — Jordan Ramirez (@JRAM) October 30, 2022

TD PASS CMC TO AIYUK!!!!!!!



KYLE SHANAHAN, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!!!!!! — Carlos M. Ramírez (@Tomapapa) October 30, 2022

💡shanahan traded for McCaffrey to eventually use him at QB💡 — KP (@KP_Show) October 30, 2022

CMC has his first TD for the Niners.



It’s a passing TD. pic.twitter.com/n5DFeHV0HF — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 30, 2022

CMC = RB/WR/QB/GOAT — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) October 30, 2022

Now folks can start comparing McCaffrey’s QBR to Jimmy G’s. — newballpark (@newballpark) October 30, 2022

McCaffrey teaching Jimmy G how to throw a pass pic.twitter.com/cUZGj6tDUY — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 30, 2022

Everyone was curious to see what kind of plays Shanahan might be able to draw up with McCaffrey in the fold, and the 49ers' coach didn't disappoint.