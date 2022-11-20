New England Patriots

NFL Twitter Reacts to Marcus Jones' Game-Winning Punt-Return TD Vs. Jets

Jones' punt-return touchdown was the first in the NFL this season

By Justin Leger

NFL Twitter erupts after Marcus Jones' game-winning TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Jones was the hero in the New England Patriots' ugly Week 11 win over the New York Jets.

With only seconds remaining in the game, the rookie cornerback returned the Jets' punt 84 yards for the game-winning touchdown. You can watch the play below.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Jones' punt-return touchdown was the first in the NFL this season. It was the only TD in the game as New England completed a season sweep of New York, 10-3.

NFL Twitter predictably exploded with reactions as Jones' TD ended what otherwise was a brutal game on both sides.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

College Football

Tennessee QB, Heisman Candidate Hendon Hooker Suffers Torn ACL

World Cup 2022

Golden Boot Tracker: Who is Leading All Goalscorers in Qatar?

The Patriots improved to 6-4 on the season while tallying their 14th consecutive victory against the Jets. They'll look to extend their win streak to four games when they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNew York Jets
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us