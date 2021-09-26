NFL Week 3 Highlights: Jaguars' Jamal Agnew Returns Missed Kick 109 Yards for TD

Jamal Agnew returns missed Cardinals field goal 109 yards for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Arizona Cardinals tried to make history late in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a 68-yard field goal attempt by Matt Prater. Instead, Jamal Agnew caught the missed attempt and returned it a record-tying 109 yards the other way for a Jacksonville touchdown.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 68-YARD FG ATTEMPT TURNS INTO A 109-YARD RETURN TD.



MAYHEM IN JACKSONVILLE.



📺: #AZvsJAX on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/XrYPXpMiF1 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

With the game tied at seven and just two seconds remaining in the half, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury trotted out his kicker.

Prater, 37, currently holds the NFL record for longest field goal at 64 yards. He didn't have enough leg to make it from 68 yards, though, and Agnew capitalized with no time on the clock. Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo missed the extra point after Agnew's touchdown, so the Jaguars led 13-7 at halftime.

This marks the second straight week where Agnew scored a special teams touchdown. The 26-year-old Agnew returned a kickoff 102 yards in Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos.