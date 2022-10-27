NFL Week 8 Picks Against the Spread: Giants, 49ers, Bills Earn Statement Wins

NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments.

Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.

What can we expect from this weekend's action?

Here are our best bets against the spread for the Week 8 games. All start times listed are ET. All betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (-3)

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Over/Under: 44.5

Few people could have predicted the Giants would be 6-1 and the Seahawks would lead the NFC West entering Week 8.

The Giants have exceeded all expectations in head coach Brian Daboll's first season in charge. New York brings its four-game win streak into Seattle, which is a tough place to play. That said, the Giants have a recipe for success on the road: A strong defense and an excellent rushing attack. New York has allowed the sixth-fewest points (18.6) per game, while tallying the second-most rushing yards (173.4) per game. Saquon Barkley is playing like an elite running back again with 726 yards (second-most in the league) and four touchdowns.

The Giants also are 6-1 against the spread (ATS) on the season, including a 3-0 straight up record in road or neutral field (London) games.

New York will improve to 7-1 and keep pressure on the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

Pick: Giants +3

San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) at Los Angeles Rams

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Over/Under: 43

These two teams have both underwhelmed in the first half of the season. The defending champion Rams are 3-3 and the 49ers are 3-4.

The 49ers defense is a tough matchup for the Rams. This unit is giving up just 19 points per game and allows the fourth-fewest yards (294.9) per game. San Francisco's pass rush also ranks No. 2 in sacks with 24. The 49ers gave up only nine points and forced two turnovers in a 24-9 victory over the Rams in Week 4.

Let's not forget the 49ers have owned the Rams of late. San Francisco has won seven consecutive regular season games against Los Angeles. The 'Niners also are 6-0 ATS in their last six matchups with the Rams.

After a disappointing loss to the Chiefs last week, the 49ers bounce back with another win over the Rams to secure the potentially crucial head-to-head tiebreaker.

Pick: 49ers -1.5

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (-11)

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Over/Under: 47.5

On the surface, it seems crazy that Aaron Rodgers is healthy, playing and still an 11-point underdog. But when you look at how poorly both Rodgers and the Packers have played this season, it's not crazy at all.

Rodgers is a double-digit underdog for the first time in his career, and it's hard to back him and his struggling Packers offense against arguably the league's top defense. Buffalo's defense allows the fewest yards (281.5) and points (13.5) per game.

The Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games and 1-5 ATS in their last six road games. They also have never won in Buffalo (0-6).

The Bills are coming off a bye week and should be well-rested for this matchup. Buffalo will beat Green Bay in emphatic fashion to maintain its position atop the AFC East standings.

Pick: Bills -11

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) at Cleveland Browns

Time/TV channel: Monday, Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Over/Under: 46

After a slow start to the season, the Bengals' ultra-talented offense is beginning to fire on all cylinders with 30 and 35 points scored over the last two weeks. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a combined 781 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions in those games. He should enjoy similar success against a Browns defense allowing the fourth-most points (26.6) per contest. Cleveland has lost four games in a row and five of its last six.

The Bengals are 5-0 ATS in their last five games and 12-3 ATS in their last 15 matchups with the Browns. They're also 8-1 ATS in their last nine road games.

Cincy wins huge and maintains at least a share of the AFC North lead.

Pick: Bengals -3.5