WATCH: NFL Wide Receivers Make Insane One-Handed Catches in Week 5

NFL wide receivers make insane one-handed catches in Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Look ma, one hand.
A one-handed snag by a wide receiver is one of the most exciting plays in football. It’s thrilling enough seeing one on a given Sunday, but the NFL’s early Week 5 slate featured three jaw-dropping grabs.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis got things started with a right-handed grab on a deep shot from Josh Allen:
The play came just a quarter after Allen and Davis connected on a 98-yard touchdown pass.
The next one-handed grab came on an acrobatic effort from Chicago Bears wideout Darnell Mooney:
Finishing up the trifecta was Washington Commanders receiver Dyami Brown, who hauled in a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with his left hand:
It was a career day for Brown, who picked up his first NFL touchdown reception earlier in the day against the Tennessee Titans.
After those three plays, the five remaining games in Week 5 have a tough act to follow.