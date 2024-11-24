NFL

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield mocks Giants with Tommy DeVito's finger-pinch celebration

The Giants haven't had much reason to celebrate, so Mayfield stole their quarterback's celebration.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oof, Madone!

As if things couldn't get any worse for the New York Giants, they're now being mocked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who did Tommy DeVito's signature celebration during Sunday's first-half rout.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Mayfield scrambled up the middle and leaped into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown run that increased the Bucs' second-quarter lead over the Giants to 23-0. Mayfield celebrated by raising both arms and doing the Italian pinched-fingers celebration that became the Giants' quarterback's trademark last season.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Giants have not given their fans much to celebrate this season, going 2-8. They benched, and then released, starting quarterback Daniel Jones earlier this week, naming DeVito the starter.

DeVito, an undrafted New Jersey native, played in nine games for the Giants last season, making six starts. He threw for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions, leading the team to a 3-3 record as starter. He adopted the finger-purse celebration as an ode to his Italian heritage, and affectionately became known as "Tommy Cutlets" after he told ESPN that one of the benefits of still living home with his parents at 25 years old is his mom's chicken cutlets.

"I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there," DeVito said at the time. "My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don't even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here."

NFL

Celebrity babies Nov 22

Jason and Kylie Kelce expecting baby No. 4

NFL Nov 22

Rex Ryan makes his case for the Jets to rehire him as head coach

DeVito was back under center on Sunday for the first time this season, but he completed just 3 of 5 passes for 31 yards in the first half as the Giants were held scoreless in the first half.

Mayfield, meanwhile, completed 19 of 23 passes for 230 yards, while also adding a rushing touchdown and mocking his opponent.

The Giants haven't had much reason to celebrate, so Mayfield stole their quarterback's celebration.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us