Baltimore man arrested in alleged assaults on Washington Commanders fans

Video showed a man in a Ravens jersey striking two people in Commanders jerseys after the teams played in Baltimore on Oct. 13.

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

M&T Bank Stadium
Rob Carr/Getty Images

A Baltimore man accused of assaulting opposing fans after the Ravens’ game against the Washington Commanders in the city on Oct. 13 was arrested Monday, Baltimore police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for John Callis, 24, after cellphone video of an assault on two men in Commanders jerseys went viral. The warrant included allegations of first-degree aggravated assault and second-degree assault, police said.

It wasn't clear whether Callis was released after his arrest Monday. An attorney for Callis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

The victims seen on video were identified only as 23-year-old men.

Police allege Callis was the man in the video wearing a Ravens jersey and walking in the Federal Hill neighborhood, known for its nightlife, sports bars and historic architecture, a few blocks from M&T Bank Stadium, where the Ravens had just defeated the Commanders 30-23.

In the video, the man in the Ravens jersey kicks one of two men in Commanders jerseys who face him as he approaches. The Commanders fan is dropped with a punch as the other lunges at the Ravens fan, only to be thrown into a brick wall and ultimately felled.

The man in the Ravens jersey raises his arm and high-fives someone off camera while shouting, “I don’t lose!”

In court documents obtained by NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore, police said the suspect assaulted two of three victims twice after they returned to the area to retrieve a cellphone believed to have been lost during the initial altercation.

Video appeared to reflect only one of the two alleged encounters.

