Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker denies allegations of misconduct by massage therapists

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker on Thursday denied allegations by six women that he engaged in inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions.

Six women identified only by initials spoke to The Baltimore Banner about their allegations, which span Tucker's rookie season in 2012 through 2016. Five of them allege that Tucker requested a massage of his pelvic region or his inner thighs while he had erections before he intentionally exposed his penis.

Two women allege Tucker brushed them with his exposed penis, and three of them said he left what they believe to be ejaculate on the table, the Banner reported.

According to the reporting, "several therapists said Tucker’s behavior was so egregious that they ended his sessions early or refused to work on him again."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Tucker, in a statement released on social media, called the allegations "unequivocally false." He said he always sought to conduct himself with the "utmost professionalism."

"I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork," Tucker wrote.

He denied that he was dismissed from a session or told he was not welcome at any place of business. Tucker said the Banner article skewed "innocuous" or "ambitious" interactions out of proportion.

Two spa businesses in Baltimore told the Banner that Tucker had been banned immediately after complaints were lodged against him.

Some of the women said they took extra measures to keep Tucker covered. A woman identified only as "J" told the Banner that she tucked him "like a baby" but that he repeatedly repositioned himself so she would brush against his genitals.

"I did hundreds of massages and I never ever had someone else do that," she said.

Michael Belsky, an attorney representing four of the women, told the Banner that his clients' allegations are "voluminous, very similar and very troubling."

"Each of my clients has expressed profound, long-lasting impact as a result of these allegations," he said.

Belsky did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

Tucker could face discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the NFL takes the “allegation seriously and will look into the matter.”

The Baltimore Ravens said in a statement, "We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Tucker, 35, is regarded as one of the greatest field goal kickers in NFL history. His 89.1% conversion rate is the best of all time, and he ranks 12th with 417 career field goals. His 66-yard field goal in 2021 is the longest successful kick in league history.

Drafted by Baltimore in 2012, Tucker has made the Pro Bowl seven times, and he helped the Ravens win the Super Bowl after the 2012 season.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: