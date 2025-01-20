Chicago Bears

Bears to hire former Lions OC Ben Johnson as head coach: Reports

Johnson had been linked to the Raiders and Jaguars amid their coaching searches

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Chicago Bears have reportedly pulled a stunner Monday, deciding to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach.

According to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Johnson as their new head coach, replacing Matt Eberflus in the role.

Johnson has served as offensive coordinator for the Lions since the 2022 season, and had previously worked for the team as their tight ends coach and passing game coordinator.

Johnson still needs to finalize his deal with the Bears, according to Pelissero's reporting, but he has already begun reaching out to potential coordinator candidates, including former Saints head coach Dennis Allen, who could become the team's defensive coordinator.

Pelissero is reporting Johnson is flying into Chicago Monday to sign his deal with the team.

Multiple reports throughout the process tagged the Raiders as a strong contender for Johnson's services, but the Lions' coordinator will instead come to Chicago, tasked with boosting the prospects of quarterback Caleb Williams after an up-and-down rookie season.

Johnson's tenure with the Lions saw the team's offense completely transform, fully utilizing Jared Goff at quarterback and unleashing a ferocious running attack headlined by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

The Lions had the league's second-best offense in 2024, averaging 409.5 yards per game. They also had the league's second-ranked passing offense and sixth-ranked rushing offense, boasting one of the most balanced attacks in the league.

The Bears meanwhile finished last in the league in yards per game with 284.6, with the league's second-worst passing attack and a bottom-10 rushing game.

Still, Williams set the team's rookie record for passing yards and had the fifth-most passing yards for a Bears quarterback in a single-season, starting all 17 games and throwing for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns for Chicago.

