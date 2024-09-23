How to watch Bears vs. Rams in Week 4 showdown

The Chicago Bears are heading back home in Week 4.

Caleb Williams and Co. are coming off their second straight loss after winning their season opener. Their AFC South stretch started with a home victory over the Tennessee Titans, but they went on to lose road games against the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts to bring their record to 1-2.

Now, the Bears will welcome a fellow 1-2 squad to town for their first NFC showdown of the season. The Los Angeles Rams lost their first two games before pulling off an improbable comeback against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

The Rams have won three straight matchups against the Bears, with all three of those games played in L.A.

Will the Bears get their first win over the Rams since 2018? Or will the Rams leave Chicago with a victory?

Here's how you can watch the Week 4 Rams-Bears contest.

When is the Bears vs. Rams game?

The Bears will play the Rams on Sunday, Sept. 29.

What time is the Bears vs. Rams Week 4 game?

Rams-Bears will kick off at 10 p.m. PT.

Where is the Bears vs. Rams Week 4 game?

The game will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago.

How to watch Bears vs. Rams in Week 4

Rams-Bears will air on FOX.

How to live stream Bears vs. Rams in Week 4

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app