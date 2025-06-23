Philadelphia Eagles

‘Better Than a Touchdown': Eagles QB Jalen Hurts announces new children's book

From Super Bowl champion to published author, the Eagles quarterback announced on "TODAY" that he is releasing a children's book available for preorder now.

By Alana Beltran

After a whirlwind of a year, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts is now coming out with a children's book that is said to be an "empowering story" about friendship and teamwork.

"With this book, I'm excited to extend some of my lessons learned from my journey to the next generation," Hurts said on "TODAY" Monday morning.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Better Than a Touchdown" is going to hit bookstore shelves on March 10, 2026, but eager fans can preorder the book starting Monday, June 23.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The story, which is written by Hurts himself and illustrated by Nneka Myers, is said to showcase the power of community and how one person's advice can make a difference.

The book tells the story of how Hurts and his friends are excited to start the new school year and try out for the football team only to become devastated that the team has been cut. The crew are not ready to give up just yet and get the community together to save the team.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesPhiladelphiaEagles
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us