NFL world reacts to Chiefs' first loss of 2024 to Bills

No more undefeated teams remain in the 2024 NFL campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Orchard Park flawless, but left 9-1 as the Buffalo Bills handed Patrick Mahomes and Co. their first loss of the regular season.

Kansas City had came close to losing multiple times already, including last time out against the Denver Broncos, but Josh Allen and Co. made sure to end its streak and close the gap atop the AFC.

Allen helped the Bills get to 9-2 with a solid two-way performance, throwing for 262 yards, one touchdown and one pick on 27 of 40 completions to pair with 55 rushing yards and a score on 12 rushes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Mahomes had an up-and-down game, throwing for only 196 yards on 23 of 33 completions for three touchdowns and two picks.

Here's how the NFL world reacted to the result on social media:

JOSH ALLEN AND THE BILLS HAND CHIEFS THEIR FIRST LOSS SINCE CHRISTMAS 2023 🤯😱 pic.twitter.com/buud7hzIDy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2024

America watching the Chiefs lose pic.twitter.com/3lB73Czeom — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 18, 2024

Seeing the Chiefs luck run out pic.twitter.com/r0V6tyd3gg — TB EGO  (@TomBradyEgo) November 18, 2024

Everyone watching the Chiefs finally lose pic.twitter.com/WBpKLlW5eB — Underdog (@UnderdogFantasy) November 18, 2024

Now that the Chiefs lost, is the national media going to acknowledge that Patrick Mahomes has thrown 11 interceptions in 10 games? — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) November 18, 2024

FITTING WAY TO END AN UNDEFEATED SEASON, WITH ANOTHER MAHOMES INTERCEPTION. SOMEHOW THE CHIEFS KEPT WINNING IN SPITE OF (BY HIS STANDARDS) A PRETTY SORRY YEAR FOR MAHOMES, WHO CONTINUES TO BE OVERHYPED AND OVERRATED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 18, 2024

JOSH ALLEN YOU ARE MY HERO pic.twitter.com/NdqUHRjwgD — MereKat (@MereKatKat) November 18, 2024

On 4th & 2 with 2:27 left in regulation, Josh Allen dropped back before breaking off a 26-yard TD run.



Allen had just a 1.2% chance of scoring a touchdown once he tucked the ball to run. It was Allen's first scramble TD run against the Chiefs in his career.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/xGduuXq6Bb — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 18, 2024

Travis Kelce with the postgame clap. He knows the real test comes in January. Allen is 4-1 vs Mahomes in the regular season, Mahomes is 3-0 vs Allen in the playoffs. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/hlqwA6SqmJ — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) November 18, 2024

The Chiefs will look to bounce back in Week 12 when they head on the road to face the lowly Carolina Panthers.